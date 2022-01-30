Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is ($0.30). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OMER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $5.63 on Friday. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $352.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.