Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post $433.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 283.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.