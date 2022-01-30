Brokerages Anticipate ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.54. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.22. 3,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

