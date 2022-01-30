Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alarm.com.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $70.98. 425,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,069. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alarm.com (ALRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.