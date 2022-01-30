Brokerages Expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Amedisys posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMED shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. The company had a trading volume of 201,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $314.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Amedisys by 277.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

