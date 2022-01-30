Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.11. Calix posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

CALX stock traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 1,759,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. Calix has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

