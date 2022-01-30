Brokerages Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report $46.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.49 million and the lowest is $45.70 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

CAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

CAC opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.93. Camden National has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Camden National during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

