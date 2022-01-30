Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Casella Waste Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.56. 155,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

