Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $23.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.40 million to $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

CSTL opened at $38.41 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,320. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

