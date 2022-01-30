Brokerages Expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DouYu International.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,087,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $661.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.87. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after buying an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after buying an additional 445,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

