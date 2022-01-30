Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report $86.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.40 million and the lowest is $85.10 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $355.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.30 million to $359.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.79 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $391.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of EGBN opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

