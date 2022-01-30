Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post $72.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.61 million and the highest is $73.14 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $275.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,529 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $38,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

