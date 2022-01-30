Brokerages Expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) to post $14.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $9.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $52.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $53.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.48 million, with estimates ranging from $62.20 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNH. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrook TMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $69.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

