Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SPPI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,175,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 7,932,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

