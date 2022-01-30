Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,175,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 125,094 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 7,932,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,074. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.54.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
