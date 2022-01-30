Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will announce $56.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $57.25 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $50.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $226.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $227.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.02 million, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $223.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,436 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,968,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

