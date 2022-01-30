Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $724.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.20 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $620.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Amundi bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

