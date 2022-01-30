BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. 451,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after acquiring an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BRP Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

