Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Brunswick worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,976,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,453,000 after buying an additional 200,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

BC stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

