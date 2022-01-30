Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) Short Interest Update

Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Build Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BGSX opened at $9.68 on Friday. Build Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

