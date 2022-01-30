Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Down 17.5% This Week

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $680,619.66 and approximately $79,604.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.55 or 0.06814106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,881.76 or 0.99796999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00052766 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

