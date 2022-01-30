Bytecoin (BCN) Tops One Day Volume of $45,573.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $32.33 million and approximately $45,573.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00390206 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

