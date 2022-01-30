ByteNext Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $821,723.03 and approximately $41,256.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

