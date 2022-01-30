Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Achieves $42.17 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $42.17 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00285873 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,731,676,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,871,331 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

