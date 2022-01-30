C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $839,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,154,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,401,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

