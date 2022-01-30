Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $815.24 Million

Analysts expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) to announce sales of $815.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.63 million and the lowest is $773.85 million. Cabot posted sales of $746.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. Cabot has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,256,000 after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

