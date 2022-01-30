Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $46,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

