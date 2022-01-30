CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 700,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.48% of CAE worth $57,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 586,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

