CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a C$37.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get CAE alerts:

TSE CAE opened at C$30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 69.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.47. CAE has a 12-month low of C$28.54 and a 12-month high of C$42.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$907.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.