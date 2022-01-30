CaixaPay (CXP) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.11 or 0.06708386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,915.93 or 0.99812856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00051239 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003134 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

