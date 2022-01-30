Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

