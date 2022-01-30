Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNFF opened at $41.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. Calian Group has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

