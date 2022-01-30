California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Update

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of CALB opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.67. California BanCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $180.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter. California BanCorp had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in California BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 773,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in California BanCorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California BanCorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

