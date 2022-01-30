California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Ormat Technologies worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

