California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cardlytics worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 71.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $18,016,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 12,990 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $1,176,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

