California Public Employees Retirement System Has $6.64 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

