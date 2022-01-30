California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

