California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,524 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of nCino worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in nCino by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,658,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after buying an additional 579,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO opened at $42.87 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.96.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $446,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

