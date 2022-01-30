California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,118 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Shake Shack worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $3,428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.54, a P/E/G ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHAK shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

