California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of ALLETE worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

ALE opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

