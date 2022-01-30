Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,608,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 14.31% of Calithera Biosciences worth $23,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.57. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALA shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

