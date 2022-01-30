Callisto Network Hits Market Cap of $13.17 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $13.17 million and $44,402.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.59 or 0.06812848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 297.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

