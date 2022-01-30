Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 12,760 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 25,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

