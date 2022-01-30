Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 1,962 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

