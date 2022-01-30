Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 22,594 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 1.43% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $86.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.18. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $93.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

