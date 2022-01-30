Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,801 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinet Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 167,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 79,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

