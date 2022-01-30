Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,991 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.2% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $231,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $425.15 and a 200 day moving average of $415.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

