Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

