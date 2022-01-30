Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases 13,244 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29.

