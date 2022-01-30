Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Purchases Shares of 87,420 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

