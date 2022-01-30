Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $443.75 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $369.65 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $464.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

