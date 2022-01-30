Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.